Heat's Goran Dragic: Will not play Wednesday
Dragic will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
While Dragic may be dealing with some ankle discomfort, his absence is likely more rest-related than anything else on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect Tyler Johnson to see a boost in minutes in Dragic's absence, and the Heat will also sit Dwyane Wade (wrist) and James Johnson (ankle).
