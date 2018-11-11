Dragic (knee) will start at point guard for Saturday's contest against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic has missed three of the previous four games and was considered questionable heading into the contest. Dwyane Wade (personal) will be sidelined again, so the Heat would have been really limited at point guard if he was unable to go. Barring any setbacks, look for the veteran to take on his usual workload.