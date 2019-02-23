Heat's Goran Dragic: Will play limited minutes Saturday
Dragic, will take the floor Saturday against the Pistons, but he will not play his "normal allotment" of minutes, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. He will also come off the bench.
Dragic, who has appeared in 14 games this season, will make his return Saturday after being out since Dec. 12. He'll be eased into his previous workload of 29.1 minutes per contest. In that time, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds on 41.0 percent shooting.
