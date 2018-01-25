Heat's Goran Dragic: Will play Thursday vs. Kings
Dragic (knee) has been cleared to play in Thursday's matchup with the Kings, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Dragic has missed the last two games with a bruised knee, but is feeling healthy and will go through warmups with the intention of taking the court Thursday. Barring any last second setbacks, Dragic should take on his typical role as the team's starting point guard, though coach Erik Spoelstra could keep a close eye on his minutes in his first game back. Either way, season-long owners should feel comfortable getting Dragic active and in their lineups.
