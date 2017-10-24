Heat's Goran Dragic: Will play Wednesday
Dragic (thigh) will play during Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic didn't participate in Tuesday's practice while dealing with a thigh bruise, but apparently feels confident that he will be able to suit up Wednesday. DFS users should likely consider that he's a little banged up before deploying him, however.
