Heat's Goran Dragic: Will play Wednesday vs. Spurs
Dragic (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Dragic had been dealing with a bruised thigh, but was never expected to miss any time considering he was given a probable designation earlier Wednesday. Look for Dragic to take on his normal role in the starting lineup at point guard and he may need to take on even more of a scoring role with Hassan Whiteside still out with a knee injury. Dragic has averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 three-pointers across 31.7 minutes in the first three games of the season.
