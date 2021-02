Dragic (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran has been plagued by a sore knee of late, but he'll be available Wednesday after carrying a probable designation into the day. Dragic saw 25 minutes of action off the bench in Monday's game against Charlotte, but he struggled from the floor (1-9 FG) on his way to just three points. Dragic did add seven rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block, however.