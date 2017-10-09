Heat's Goran Dragic: Will rest again Monday
Dragic will be rested for Monday's preseason game against the Hornets, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
This will mark Dragic's second straight absence, as the Heat continue to monitor his workload in the wake of EuroBasket. With two more games remaining on the exhibition slate, it's possible Dragic could return to action Wednesday (vs. WAS) or Friday (at PHI), but coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday that he's unsure as to whether the point guard will play again in the preseason.
