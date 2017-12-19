Heat's Goran Dragic: Will try to play Wednesday

Dragic (elbow) said that he will try to play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Dragic was absent from Monday's game against the Hawks due to an elbow injury, but despite still experiencing pain, the point guard is expected to at least give it a go Wednesday in Boston. Given, that Dragic clearly isn't 100 percent yet, he may be limited in his return to the floor. Expect confirmation on Dragic's status to come at some point following shootaround Wednesday morning.