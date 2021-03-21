Dragic (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic will miss Sunday's contest due to a back injury, making Tuesday's game against the Suns his next chance to return. His absence should allow for Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn to see increased minutes in the backcourt.
