Dragic (ankle) is out Saturday against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

With Dragic, Jimmy Butler (foot) and Kendrick Nunn (personal) all out, coach Erik Spoelstra will have to dig deep into his backcourt. That could include some minutes for Gabe Vincent (knee), but a bigger share of the workload will probably go to Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Derrick Jones and Andre Iguodala.