Heat's Goran Dragic: Won't play Wednesday

Dragic (rest) won't play during Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

With Dragic playing extremely competitive basketball over the summer during EuroBasket, the Heat don't want to overwork him and up his potential for injury. In his absence, Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson and Dion Waiters could all see run at point guard.

