Dragic (illness) will be held out of Monday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic, who missed Saturday's tilt with the Pelicans, continues to struggle with an illness. If it persists, he's at risk of missing Wednesday's tilt with Cleveland, in which case Tyler Herro would, once again, be in line for extended minutes.

