Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Another disappointing performance in Game 2
Whiteside had just four points, five rebounds, and one block in 15 minutes during Monday's 113-103 victory over the 76ers.
Whiteside continued his recent lack of playing time, seeing just 15 minutes of action in the Game 2 victory. He was once again outplayed by Kelly Olynyk and looks as though he is going to be used only when his extra size is needed. On a positive note, Joel Embiid (face) could return for Game 3 and this could mean that Whiteside's defensive presence is required, affording him some extra playing time.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays only 12 minutes in Game 1 loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 16 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Minutes fall even further in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays just 21 minutes in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....