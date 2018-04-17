Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Another disappointing performance in Game 2

Whiteside had just four points, five rebounds, and one block in 15 minutes during Monday's 113-103 victory over the 76ers.

Whiteside continued his recent lack of playing time, seeing just 15 minutes of action in the Game 2 victory. He was once again outplayed by Kelly Olynyk and looks as though he is going to be used only when his extra size is needed. On a positive note, Joel Embiid (face) could return for Game 3 and this could mean that Whiteside's defensive presence is required, affording him some extra playing time.