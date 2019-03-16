Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Another double-double off bench
Whiteside scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 113-98 loss to the Bucks.
The Heat's efforts to limit his court time and keep him fresh seem to be paying off. Whiteside has grabbed a double-double in four of the last five games, averaging 12.8 points, 11.0 boards and 1.6 blocks over that stretch despite not playing more than 23 minutes in any of them.
