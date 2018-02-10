Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Another strong performance in Friday's win

Whiteside tallied 12 points (6-14 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.

Whiteside's foul trouble limited his overall minutes total, but he still churned out his third straight double-double. The 28-year-old rim protector has been heavily involved on the offensive end during that stretch, putting up between 14 and 16 shot attempts in each of those games. As long as he retains that level of involvement, he remains easily capable of a double-double -- as well as multiple blocks -- on any given night.