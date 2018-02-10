Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Another strong performance in Friday's win
Whiteside tallied 12 points (6-14 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.
Whiteside's foul trouble limited his overall minutes total, but he still churned out his third straight double-double. The 28-year-old rim protector has been heavily involved on the offensive end during that stretch, putting up between 14 and 16 shot attempts in each of those games. As long as he retains that level of involvement, he remains easily capable of a double-double -- as well as multiple blocks -- on any given night.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss to Rockets•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expects to play Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Monday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...