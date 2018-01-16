Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Benched for fourth quarter Monday
Whiteside finished Monday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 20 minutes.
Though he's suited up for the Heat's last 10 games following a month-long absence due to a knee injury, Whiteside has exceeded 30 minutes just once, with head coach Erik Spoelstra regularly relying on Kelly Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo to play center down the stretch in contests. Whiteside, who didn't return to Monday's game after checking out with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter, was a game-worst minus-20 while he was on the floor, making it difficult to quibble with Spoelstra's decision after the team was able to trim a 19-point deficit to as little as five while the star center was on the pine. With Olynyk and Adebayo both faring well in their extended opportunities of late, Whiteside may continue to remain a spectator late in games, limiting the latter's nightly upside in DFS contests.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Collects double-double Tuesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays 29 minutes in victory•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Plays 18 minutes in return•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Starting at center Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.