Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Benched for fourth quarter Monday

Whiteside finished Monday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 20 minutes.

Though he's suited up for the Heat's last 10 games following a month-long absence due to a knee injury, Whiteside has exceeded 30 minutes just once, with head coach Erik Spoelstra regularly relying on Kelly Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo to play center down the stretch in contests. Whiteside, who didn't return to Monday's game after checking out with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter, was a game-worst minus-20 while he was on the floor, making it difficult to quibble with Spoelstra's decision after the team was able to trim a 19-point deficit to as little as five while the star center was on the pine. With Olynyk and Adebayo both faring well in their extended opportunities of late, Whiteside may continue to remain a spectator late in games, limiting the latter's nightly upside in DFS contests.