Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Benched in second half Monday

Whiteside played 16 minutes in Monday's 97-80 loss to the Warriors, finishing with three points (1-9 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one block.

After turning in three productive outings in a row following a five-game absence due to a bone bruise in his knee, Whiteside laid an egg Monday, resulting in Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra benching the star center for all but one minute and 13 seconds of the second half. Rookie Bam Adebayo ended up playing out the string at center in the Heat's blowout loss, but it's unlikely that he'll regularly cut into Whiteside's playing time while the latter is healthy. Whiteside will have a great opportunity to atone for his poor showing when the Heat travel to Phoenix on Wednesday to take on a Suns team that's surrendering 114.8 points per game, the second-worst mark in the NBA.