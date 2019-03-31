Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Best outing in some time Saturday

Whiteside totaled 17 points 7-10 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 victory over the Knicks.

Whiteside still played just 20 minutes Saturday but was able to come away with a productive line. He ended with 17 points and 13 rebounds, his first double-double in over two weeks. He has been a huge disappointment down the stretch and his future is certainly a topic that will be debated across the off-season. At this stage, he is firmly behind Bam Adebayo on the depth chart and is more of a streaming option for the remaining games.