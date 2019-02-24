Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in loss

Whiteside finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pistons on Saturday.

Whiteside posted a monster double-double, though his efforts weren't enough to overcome the Pistons in Saturday's loss. His production has been inconsistent this season, as Saturday's double-double was his first in four games after recording one in five straight prior to that. Whiteside has enormous potential, but he can't seem to string together consistent production on a nightly basis.