Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in loss
Whiteside finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pistons on Saturday.
Whiteside posted a monster double-double, though his efforts weren't enough to overcome the Pistons in Saturday's loss. His production has been inconsistent this season, as Saturday's double-double was his first in four games after recording one in five straight prior to that. Whiteside has enormous potential, but he can't seem to string together consistent production on a nightly basis.
