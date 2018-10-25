Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Big double-double in win over Knicks

Whiteside scored a game-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and three blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 110-87 win over the Knicks.

He led all players in boards and blocks in addition to points en route to his third double-double in four games. The Heat are once again keeping a close eye on Whiteside's workload -- he's topped 30 minutes just once so far -- but as long as it keeps him healthy and productive, those with fantasy shares in the 29-year-old center won't be complaining.