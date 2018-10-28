Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Blocks six shots Saturday
Whiteside had only five points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), but added 16 rebounds and six blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over Portland.
Whiteside struggled on the offensive end but more than made up for it with a vintage shot-blocking performance. He racked up six swats to go with 16 rebounds in 34 minutes of playing time. While the numbers were impressive, perhaps the biggest takeaway was the fact Whiteside played 34 minutes. He was also on the floor down the stretch despite the Trail Blazers going with Meyers Leonard and Zach Collins, both of whom have the ability to stretch the floor. Whiteside appears locked in for big minutes after falling away at the back end of 2017-18 and needs to be owned everywhere despite the free-throw concerns.
