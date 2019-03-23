Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Blocks three shots in loss

Whiteside finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, and three blocks in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-87 loss to the Bucks.

Whiteside came off the bench again Friday but saw more playing time that Bam Adebayo, who managed just 18 minutes. The game was ugly and the rotations certainly reflected the overall play of the Heat. Despite coming off the bench, Whiteside has been maintaining standard league relevance, although, the playing time here is likely to reduce again Saturday against the Wizards.