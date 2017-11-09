Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Bounces back Thursday

Whiteside tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 7-12 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, one steal and one assist across 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 win over the Suns.

Whiteside was benched for the second half of Monday's loss to the Warriors, though certainly got back on track Thursday, posting his fourth double-double of the season in six appearances. Whiteside is prone to his down games, but assuming he can hover around last season's averages of 17.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, many fantasy owners are likely content taking the good with the bad.