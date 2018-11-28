Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Bounces back with double-double
Whiteside registered 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Hawks.
After putting up uncharacteristically poor numbers his last time out due to foul trouble, Whiteside returned to his double-double ways Tuesday night, although it wasn't the prettiest effort by any means. Nonetheless, this game represents the floor for a player like Whiteside and should be improved upon moving forward.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Limited by foul trouble•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Has four blocks in victory Friday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: No longer on injury report•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Hauls in 23 rebounds Tuesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Extends double-double streak to six•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country