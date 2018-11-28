Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Bounces back with double-double

Whiteside registered 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Hawks.

After putting up uncharacteristically poor numbers his last time out due to foul trouble, Whiteside returned to his double-double ways Tuesday night, although it wasn't the prettiest effort by any means. Nonetheless, this game represents the floor for a player like Whiteside and should be improved upon moving forward.