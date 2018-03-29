Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Cleared to play Thursday

Whiteside (hip) will play during Thursday's matchup against the Bulls, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Whiteside, after going through a full practice Wednesday and participating in Thursday's morning shootaround, has been cleared to play against Chicago. He'll presumably re-join the starting five, but could be placed on a minutes restriction to ease him back into things. As a result of his return, Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson could all see their roles return to normal.