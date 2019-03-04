Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Cleared to play

Whiteside (hip) will play Monday against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside was initially listed as questionable, but he'll make his return to action after missing the last three games with a hip injury. The big man's return could mean reduced roles for both Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk.

More News
Our Latest Stories