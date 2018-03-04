Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Collects 19 rebounds

Whiteside scored eight points (2-10 FG, 4-5 FT) to go with 19 rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 win against Detroit.

While it was not the most impressive of scoring nights for Whiteside, the center did collect a game-high 19 rebounds on Saturday. In his last ten games, he has dominated the boards, averaging 12.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Whiteside has hit a slight shooting slump in his last two games, shooting 3-of-14 from the field for a total of 14 points collectively. If he can return closer to his average of 13.9 points while collecting this amount of rebounds, Whiteside will put up some impressive numbers down the stretch.