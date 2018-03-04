Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Collects 19 rebounds
Whiteside scored eight points (2-10 FG, 4-5 FT) to go with 19 rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 win against Detroit.
While it was not the most impressive of scoring nights for Whiteside, the center did collect a game-high 19 rebounds on Saturday. In his last ten games, he has dominated the boards, averaging 12.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Whiteside has hit a slight shooting slump in his last two games, shooting 3-of-14 from the field for a total of 14 points collectively. If he can return closer to his average of 13.9 points while collecting this amount of rebounds, Whiteside will put up some impressive numbers down the stretch.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Struggles in loss to Lakers•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Full line in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Another strong performance in Friday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss to Rockets•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...