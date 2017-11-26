Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Collects double-double Sunday

Whiteside scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 100-93 win over Chicago.

Collecting his ninth double-double of the season, Whiteside collected double-digits in rebounds for the tenth time in 14 games. Averaging 12.7 boards, the center is a reliable source of rebounding numbers. In addition, he has supplemented his high rebounding average with 15.2 points per game on the season. Combining both of these solid scoring and rebounding numbers, Whiteside is off to an all-around impressive start to the season as a low-post presence in Miami.