Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Collects double-double Tuesday
Whiteside scored 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-1 FT) to go with 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 90-89 win against Toronto.
Since returning to the lineup seven games ago, Whiteside is averaging 12.1 points and 9.2 rebounds. Of those seven games, the center has collected a double-double in three of them, including Tuesday's 15 rebound performance. On the plus side, Whiteside cracked the 30 minute mark for the first time since November 17. As his minutes have increased from 17 to 30 minutes over his last four games, Whiteside is averaging 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over this span. Whiteside is only getting stronger in production in his return from a knee injury.
