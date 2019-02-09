Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Continues hot streak in loss
Whiteside posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 loss to the Kings on Friday.
Despite the disappointing outcome from a team perspective, it was yet another dominating performance for Whiteside. The big man rattled off his fourth double-double in as many February games, posting his best rebound total since Nov. 20 in the process. Whiteside was thought to be a potential trade-deadline candidate at one point, but he's now exploded for seven double-doubles across his last eight contests since a mid-to-late-January slump.
