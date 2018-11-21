Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Whiteside didn't practice Wednesday due to knee tendinitis, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Whiteside seems to have come out of Tuesday's game against the Nets with some knee soreness. He racked up 21 points, 21 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes. Whiteside should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game at Chicago.

