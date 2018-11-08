Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominant in Wednesday's win
Whiteside exploded for 29 points (10-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 20 rebounds, nine blocks, and two assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 win over the Spurs.
Whiteside finished with season highs in scoring and blocks while registering his first 20-20 line since back on March 12, 2017 versus the Pacers. It's safe to say the minor knee injury that kept Whiteside out of Monday's matchup with the Pistons did not disrupt him on this night, and he'll look to keep things rolling in the right direction on Friday versus the Pacers.
