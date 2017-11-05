Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominant performance Sunday

Whiteside totaled 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 31 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

Whiteside, after playing just 24 and 26 minutes respectively over the past two games after returning from injury, saw his time on the floor take a nice bump Sunday, suggesting he's fully healthy. Taking away Friday's game where he grabbed an oddly low three rebounds, Whiteside is posting 17.7 boards per contest.