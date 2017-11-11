Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominates glass in Friday's win
Whiteside scored eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 20 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 84-74 win over the Jazz.
Both teams struggled on offense, but Utah's inability to score could be traced directly to a strong defensive effort by Whiteside. He seems to be fully recovered from his knee injury, averaging 13.6 points, 11.2 boards, 2.4 blocks and 1.8 steals over his last five games.
