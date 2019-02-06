Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominates in tough matchup
Whiteside provided 28 points (11-12 FG, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in the Heat's 118-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Whiteside stepped his game up significantly in what was a tough road matchup from both a team and individual perspective. The 29-year-old consistently got the best of Jusuf Nurkic and also goaded the Blazers big man into some foul trouble, all while posting his second-best point total of the campaign. Whiteside has been on an upswing lately, ripping off three straight double-doubles to open February and accomplishing the feat in six of his last seven games overall.
