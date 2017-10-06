Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominates matchup Thursday

Whiteside collected 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks across 18 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Nets.

Going up against weak center matchups in Timofey Mozgov, Jarrett Allen and Tyler Zeller, Whiteside had no problems needing just 18 minutes to nearly reach last year's season averages. He was one of the best center options in fantasy last season, which shouldn't change in 2017-18.