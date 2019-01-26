Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double against Cavs
Whiteside scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 22 minutes during Friday's 100-94 win over the Cavaliers.
Bam Adebayo ended up seeing more court time on the night, but Whiteside still grabbed his 22nd double-double of the season. The center is well on his way to averaging a double-double for the fifth straight year, but his overall fantasy value will remain a bit constrained along with his minutes.
