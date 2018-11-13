Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in loss to Sixers
Whiteside scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and a block in 22 minutes during Monday's 124-114 loss to the 76ers.
While the 29-year-old center did deliver his fourth straight double-double and ninth of the season, Whiteside was dominated down low by Joel Embiid, forcing Miami to go with a smaller lineup in an effort to keep up. Despite his occasionally limited court time due to game flow, Whiteside's still averaging a career-high 15.2 boards per contest, and his 3,3 blocks per game has him atop the entire NBA.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Grabs another 20 boards in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Dominant in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Ruled out Monday•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...