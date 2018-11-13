Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in loss to Sixers

Whiteside scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and a block in 22 minutes during Monday's 124-114 loss to the 76ers.

While the 29-year-old center did deliver his fourth straight double-double and ninth of the season, Whiteside was dominated down low by Joel Embiid, forcing Miami to go with a smaller lineup in an effort to keep up. Despite his occasionally limited court time due to game flow, Whiteside's still averaging a career-high 15.2 boards per contest, and his 3,3 blocks per game has him atop the entire NBA.