Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Monday's loss

Whiteside scored 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and an assist in only 23 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.

After missing Saturday's game with an illness, Whiteside returned to action and recorded his 19th double-double in 35 games on the season. Look for his minutes to creep back towards 30 a night now that he's 100 percent again, especially with Kelly Olynyk having injured his shoulder Monday.