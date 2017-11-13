Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Sunday's loss
Whiteside scored 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Pistons.
It's his fifth double-double in eight games this season, and the fourth time Whiteside has scored 20 or more points. The 28-year-old center remains a fantasy force, and his gradually improving free-throw shooting suggests he hasn't yet hit his ceiling.
