Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Tuesday's win
Whiteside chipped in 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, and three blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 win over the Hawks.
One game removed from expressing frustration over playing time, Whiteside delivered a double-double while remaining on the floor for the closing stages of the contest. There will likely continue to be nights when Heat coach Erik Spoelstra benches Whiteside down the stretch, but it's possible the former will also make an effort to repair the relationship heading into the postseason.
More News
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Expresses frustration over playing time•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Re-joining starting five Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Goes through practice Wednesday•
-
Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...