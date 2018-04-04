Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Tuesday's win

Whiteside chipped in 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, and three blocks in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 win over the Hawks.

One game removed from expressing frustration over playing time, Whiteside delivered a double-double while remaining on the floor for the closing stages of the contest. There will likely continue to be nights when Heat coach Erik Spoelstra benches Whiteside down the stretch, but it's possible the former will also make an effort to repair the relationship heading into the postseason.