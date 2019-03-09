Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double off bench

Whiteside scored 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.

It was far from his most productive effort, but Whiteside still chipped in his second straight double-double. He seems to be taking to his current bench role well enough, but the 23 minutes he saw Friday were his most in three games since returning from a hip injury. If Miami continues to limit his court time in an effort to keep the brittle big man healthy, his production will suffer.