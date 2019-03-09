Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double off bench
Whiteside scored 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-110 win over the Cavaliers.
It was far from his most productive effort, but Whiteside still chipped in his second straight double-double. He seems to be taking to his current bench role well enough, but the 23 minutes he saw Friday were his most in three games since returning from a hip injury. If Miami continues to limit his court time in an effort to keep the brittle big man healthy, his production will suffer.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...