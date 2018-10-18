Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double on opening night
Whiteside had 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.
After an up-and-down 2017-18 campaign in which he was injured in and out of the lineup, Whiteside built upon a stellar preseason and looked like his old self in 34 minutes of action. Whiteside could still see his playing time fluctuate from night to night depending on matchups, but when the minutes are there, he's among the league's best volume rebounders and shot-blockers.
