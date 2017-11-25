Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles again in easy victory

Whiteside finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 109-97 victory over Minnesota.

Whiteside collected his first double-double in his last four games, as he helped his team to a comfortable victory. Given the nature of the scoreline, he was able to play limited minutes. Had he seen more action, he could have finished with a more impressive line. He was able to contain Kary-Anthony Towns, playing a big role in securing the victory. One of the biggest positive to come from this season, is his improvement from the free-throw line. He is currently shooting 73 percent from the charity stripe, well up from his 63 percent last season.