Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles again in easy victory

Whiteside finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 109-97 victory over Minnesota.

Whiteside collected his first double-double in his last four games, as he helped his team to a comfortable victory. Given the nature of the scoreline, he was able to play limited minutes. Had he seen more action, he could have finished with a more impressive line. He was able to contain Kary-Anthony Towns, playing a big role in securing the victory. One of the biggest positive to come from this season, is his improvement from the free-throw line. He is currently shooting 73 percent from the charity stripe, well up from his 63 percent last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop