Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in big road win
Whiteside tallied 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks across 23 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.
Whiteside's efforts were an ideal complement to those of Josh Richardson's, and his double-double was his first since Dec. 2. The big man had recently missed four games due to the birth of his child, and he's yet to return to a full complement of minutes. However, is production Sunday was a study in efficiency, given his modest amount of time on the court, and it represented a considerable improvement of the six-point, seven-rebound tally he'd mustered versus the Grizzlies on Friday night in his first game back.
