Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in close loss
Whiteside produced 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in the Heat's 120-118 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
Whiteside tied Kelly Olynyk for fewest minutes on the starting five, but he made excellent use of them. The big man extended a stretch of ultra-efficient production with Sunday's performance, as he now has five double-doubles in as many February games, despite not playing more than 31 minutes in any. Whiteside has actually accomplished the feat in eight of the last nine games overall, and Sunday saw a streak of eight consecutive contests with at least one block come to an end. He'll look to continue churning out stellar numbers versus the Nuggets on Monday night.
