Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss to Rockets

Whiteside scored 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Rockets.

Whiteside posted his highest rebounding total since Nov. 15 and finished third on the team in scoring to round out his second straight double-double. He turned out two poor performance prior to missing Saturday's game due to an illness, but averages of 17.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game in two subsequent contests indicate that he's back up to speed.