Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in loss
Whiteside had 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-6 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 124-123 loss to New Orleans.
Whiteside had a nice outing Friday, finishing with a strong 19 and 16 double-double. His minutes have been consistent over the past few games, however, the return of Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) could have an impact. Whiteside managed just 1-of-6 from the free-throw line. While this could be a bit of an outlier, he has gone on late-season runs of poor free-throw shooting prior to this season.
