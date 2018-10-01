Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-doubles in preseason loss

Whiteside totaled 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 23 minutes in the Heat's 104-100 preseason loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

Whiteside received a vote of confidence from head coach Erik Spoelstra recently after an up-and-down 2017-18 campaign. The big man looked to be in midseason form Sunday and will be counted on for his rim-protecting presence and offensive contributions in the coming campaign.